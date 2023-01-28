Donate Blood and be Entered in Super Bowl Ticket Contest

Pro football fans in Iowa who’d like to see the Super Bowl in person in Arizona next month need to roll up their sleeves and donate blood. Josh Murray, spokesman for the American Red Cross in Iowa, says a special promotion between the agency and the NFL runs through the end of January, that’s next Tuesday.

One in seven patients who go to a hospital need a blood transfusion, but only 3% of Americans give blood. If you’ve never donated a pint before, Murray says it’s an easy procedure, and it’s vital to saving lives.

Wintertime is the slowest time of the year for blood donors, so Murray says they’ve tried to make it as simple as possible to sign up to give.

The Super Bowl is scheduled for February 12th.