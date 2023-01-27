Forest City Public Library Future Discussed

Patrons of the Forest City Public Library may be seeing some positive changes soon. The Library Board along with members of the Forest City Council met to discuss where the library goes from here. The intent was to move the library next door and into the old Forest City Foods grocery store building. That plan appears to be tabled in favor of combining it with the Waldorf University Library.

Forest City Administrator Daisy Huffman is working with the Library Board, the city council committee, and the University on the logistics of the initial idea.

The groundwork to set the idea in motion involves a number of pieces and people.

The present location of the Forest City Public Library has become inadequate to handle the amount of activity that takes place there according to Huffman.

The city and the library board had both been looking into moving operations into the old Forest City Foods building next door. Huffman said that all changed.

The combination of the two libraries will expand library materials, the number of computers, meeting and activity spaces, and capacity to function in a two-story building. This would make it one of the largest in the area and also serve Waldorf University students more resources to work with.

The city is inviting comment on the issue by calling City Hall at (641) 585-3574.