Wood-Stove Fire Damages Shop at 4424 235th Street in Clear Lake; 1 Taken to Hospital

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — A fire that started in a wood-burning stove spread to the contents of a shop on the outskirts of Clear Lake early Saturday, sending one person to the hospital, according to the Clear Lake Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 6:18 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, to 4424 235th Street for a reported fire involving a wood-burning stove inside a shop. Before crews arrived, the call was upgraded to a structure fire after flames spread beyond the stove to the contents of the building.

Firefighters launched a fire attack on arrival and knocked down the blaze, preventing it from spreading further through the structure, the department said.

Clear Lake Fire Medics took one person to a local hospital for further medical evaluation. No injuries to firefighters or other first responders were reported.

The Ventura Fire Department, Clear Lake Police Department and Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

Damage was estimated at $5,000, according to Fire Chief Jim Finstad.