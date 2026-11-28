MASON CITY, Iowa — A man injured in a Friday shooting near 12th Street and North Fillmore Avenue has died, the Mason City Police Department said Saturday.

Police did not release the man’s name or age, describing him only as an adult male in a news release. His body has been taken to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner for an autopsy, according to the release. Police said additional information will be released after the autopsy is completed.

The Mason City Police Department is investigating with assistance from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Police said all individuals involved have been identified.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

NorthIowaNow will update this story as more information becomes available.