North Iowa to Host Stuffed Animal Toss Dec. 4 to Help Collect 120 Toys for Giving Tree

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa — A stuffed animal toss at halftime of the North Butler vs. North Iowa varsity boys basketball game Friday, Dec. 4, will help collect holiday gifts for children in the North Iowa Giving Tree program.

Fans are encouraged to bring a new, store-bought stuffed animal to donate at the game, which will be held at the North Iowa Community School gymnasium, according to organizers.

Organizers have set a goal of collecting 120 stuffed animals so that each child participating in the Giving Tree receives one this Christmas, according to the announcement.

The donated stuffed animals will be distributed through the North Iowa Giving Tree, organizers said.

The event is open to the community. Fans attending the game will see the North Iowa Bison take on the North Butler Panthers.