Lake Mills Holiday Festival Set for Dec. 12 With Cookie Decorating, Santa and Free Showing of ‘Elf’

LAKE MILLS, Iowa — The Lake Mills Chamber of Commerce and Development Corp. will host its annual Lake Mills Holiday Festival on Saturday, Dec. 12, with activities planned throughout the day.

Activities will include sugar cookie decorating, crafts, ornament making, Chamber bingo, free gift wrapping, visits with Santa and a free showing of “Elf,” according to a news release from the Chamber. The event also will feature an adult hot cocoa bar and live music.

The festival is sponsored by Invenergy and is held annually in the Lake Mills community.

The Chamber, directed by Olivia Martin-King, holds several community events each year.

More information about the festival is available on the Chamber’s Facebook page.