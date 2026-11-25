Many of the foods Iowans will be gobbling down for Thanksgiving this week can be unhealthy and even dangerous if we share them with our pets. Nic Graziano, admissions & client relations supervisor at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, says it can be hard to resist if your critter comes to the dinner table begging, but people food doesn’t always make good pet food.

While some Iowans will toss their dog a bone from a T-bone steak, Graziano says turkey bones can be lethal, and we should never give those to a pet.

There’s a long list of foods that pet owners should -not- feed their furry friends, including: onions, grapes, raisins, mushrooms, garlic, and anything spicy. Chocolate is another big no-no for most pets. Graziano says many of the traditional Thanksgiving favorites for humans will be iffy for our canine companions. *

Several foods are just fine for most pets, he says, including: apples, green beans, cranberries and cooked corn, but not corn on the cob.