Michael James Farndale, 80, of Forest City, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2026, beginning at 10:30 AM at St. James Catholic Church in Forest City, Iowa, with Father Andy Upah and Deacon John Roisen officiating and Father Paul Lippstock concelebrating. The mass will be livestreamed on the Schott Funeral Home website.

A visitation will be held beginning at 9:30 AM the morning of the service at the church.

Burial will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Waldorf University and/or St. James Catholic Church.

Michael James Farndale was born December 4, 1945, in Bromley, Kent, England, the son of William Arthur James and Audrey (Hogg) Farndale. He attended St. Dunstan’s college in Catford, southeast London. He received his master’s degree in mathematics from Oxford University.

He married Nancy Carol Lee on April 1, 1978 in Rome, Italy. They call this their “Rome-antic,” which began 48 faithful years of marriage. Michael taught mathematics in Canada, Wales, Italy, and England. In 1982, Michael accepted a teaching position at Waldorf (College) University which brought them to Forest City, Iowa, where they have lived ever since!

Michael loved being a professor at Waldorf University teaching physics and mathematics, and he was loved by his students and colleagues.

Michael enjoyed going on walks, playing Scrabble, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Michael joined the Catholic Church in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Farndale of Forest City; children, Matthew (Paige) Farndale and Sarah Farndale; grandchildren, Evelyn, Silas, Naomi, and Ezra; and sibling, Wendy Farndale.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents.