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MBT KIOW Prep of the Week November 25, 2026
Lake Mills Junior Afton Dean
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior from Lake Mills High School. Afton Dean had a perfect start to the wrestling season, going 6-0 last week for the Bulldogs. At the Charles City Quad, Dean picked up three wins, all by first-period fall. She finished the week taking first at the Decorah Tournament, where she again earned three wins by fall, including two in under thirty seconds. Congratulations to Afton Dean of Lake Mills, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.
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