Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced her appointment of James Fitzsimmons as a District Judge in Judicial District 2A.

Fitzsimmons, of Mason City, Iowa, is an Attorney at Fitzsimmons Law Firm. He received his undergraduate degree from Creighton University and law degree from Creighton University School of Law.

Fitzsimmons fills a vacancy created following the retirement of the Hon. Rustin Davenport. Judicial District 2A includes Bremer, Butler, Cerro Gordo, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth counties.