Gail Maxine Langlitz (Ver Helst) (89) died Friday, November 20, 2026, in West Des Moines surrounded by family. She was born January 30, 1937, to Camillus (Mell) and Josette (Josie) Lewis Ver Helst near Swaledale, Iowa, and grew up in Goodell, Iowa, where she spent most of her life. She was a member of the last graduating class of Goodell High School in 1954.

On October 4, 1957, Gail married Larry Langlitz at the Goodell Evangelical United Brethren Church. The church had a special place in their hearts, and together they became lifetime members of the congregation. Gail and Larry shared over 69 years of marriage, building a life centered on family, friendship, and their community.

Gail devoted much of her life to raising her children as a stay-at-home mother. As they grew older and entered school, she began working outside the home. She worked in the office at the grain elevator in Goodell before joining Belmond Hospital, where she began in medical records and later served as the hospital’s purchasing agent.

Gail enjoyed many things in life, including fishing, golfing, cooking and just about any kind of game. She loved the competition, but even more, she enjoyed the fellowship and laughter that came with spending time with others. She was an avid reader having read thousands of books. When her eyesight declined, she loved her iPad allowing her to continue her passion up to the last few days.

Perhaps Gail’s greatest gift was her ability to make everyone feel welcome. She never knew a stranger, and it was a rare day when someone didn’t find their way to her kitchen table. She loved to cook and bake. Many times, there was not enough room on the table for the innumerable dishes she would make to share with family and friends. There was always room for one more at the table. Her wonderful sense of humor, quick and mischievous wit, and genuine interest in people made her a treasured friend to many. She had a special way of turning an ordinary visit into a memorable occasion.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son (her favorite), Leon (Denise Griffey) of Lenexa, Kansas; her daughter, Kimberly (Clayton) Palmquist of Prole, Iowa; her grandson, Alex (Jenn) Palmquist; and her great-grandchildren, Alaythia, Elias, and Lucy. She is also survived by her brother Leland (Norma); sister-in-law, JoAnn Ver Helst; brother-in-law, Kenneth Langlitz; and sister-in-law, Sherry Langlitz, along with many nieces, nephews and friends and church family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Larry, six days prior; her parents and her siblings, Max, Melvin, George, Violet, Earl, Kenny, Richard, Merle, Florence, Lester, Russell, and Virginia.

Gail lived the last 15 months at Harmony West Des Moines. The family is grateful to the staff for the love, compassion and dignity with which they cared for her. In addition, we extend our sincere appreciation to the hospice team at Sacred Encounter for ensuring Gail’s comfort and providing such compassionate care and support to our family. Those wishing to honor Gail’s memory may contribute to the Goodell United Methodist Church, Belmond Public Library Foundation, the Goodell Historical Museum post or to one’s own choosing.

A joint celebration of Larry and Gail’s lives will be held Saturday, December 5, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Goodell United Methodist Church. Immediately following the service, a lunch will be served at the Goodell Community Hall. Burial will be at 2:30 PM in the Amsterdam Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the Andrews Funeral Home in Belmond, Iowa on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 4:00-6:00 pm and will continue on Saturday at the church from 10:00-11:00 am. Condolences may be sent to the family in care of Kim Palmquist, 9755 20th Avenue, Prole, Iowa 50229.