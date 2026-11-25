Ervin C. “Kedo” Tegtmeyer, 86, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at his home north of Woden, in the very room where he was born.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2026, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woden, with Pastor John Heille officiating. Burial will be at Bingham Township Cemetery south of Woden.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, December 3rd, at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 310 Main St., Woden, and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Woden.