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Corn Harvest Moves Closer to its End
The Iowa corn harvest is slowly but surely nearing a close. Radio Iowa’s Dar Danielson reports. The weekly USDA crop report shows 92% of corn had been harvested by the end of the week Sunday. That was up from 84% the week before. The corn harvest is six percentage points behind the five-year average. The soybean harvest is virtually complete with less than five percent remaining.
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