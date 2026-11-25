Traffic on Iowa’s interstates is expected to pick up dramatically over the next several days as people make their way to see family and friends for Thanksgiving. Iowa Highway Patrol Sergeant Paul Gardner, who’s based in Fort Dodge, says law enforcement officers are also out in force statewide and they’re placing an emphasis on sober driving, as alcohol consumption tends to increase during the holidays.

In addition to getting impaired drivers off the roads, Gardner says troopers will also be looking for motorists and passengers who are violating the state’s seat belt laws.

Two people were killed on Iowa’s roads during the Thanksgiving holiday last year.

During the four-day Thanksgiving weekend last year, parts of Iowa were hit with heavy snowfall. Gardner says we should be thankful there’s decent weather in the forecast this year, with unseasonably high temperatures expected by Saturday in the 40s to the north and the low 50s in southern Iowa.