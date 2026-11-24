The Winnebago County Board of Supervisor Meeting for November 24, 2026

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/@winnebagocountyiowa/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

3. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

4. Consider for approval road access permit in Center Township, Section 29.

5. Open Forum.

6. Certify TIF debt.

7. Discussion, with possible action, regarding ordinances for crypto, solar, data centers, and battery fields.

8. Consider for approval County claims.