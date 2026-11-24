Margaret “Peggy” Halverson, 91, of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street Northeast, in Belmond. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond is in charge of arrangements.