NIACC Named One of America’s Best Community Colleges by TIME magazine
The list, announced November 12, 2026, recognizes 250 public community colleges across the United States for excellence in student outcomes and the learning environment.
The recognition adds to NIACC’s strong record of student success. NIACC has regularly ranked first among Iowa’s community colleges in student success and graduation rate.
Nearly half of NIACC students are also the first generation in their families to pursue higher education, underscoring the College’s role in expanding educational opportunities throughout North Iowa.
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