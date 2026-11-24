North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) has earned national recognition as one of America’s Best Community Colleges for 2027, according to a new list published by TIME magazine. The list, announced November 12, 2026, recognizes 250 public community colleges across the United States for excellence in student outcomes and the learning environment.

Developed using publicly available data from sources including the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) and College Scorecard, the evaluation considers five key areas: student success, graduates’ earnings, return on investment, diversity and campus resources.

NIACC’s inclusion on the list reflects the College’s continued commitment to student achievement, affordable education and preparing graduates for successful careers and continued educational opportunities.

“Being named one of America’s Best Community Colleges by TIME is a proud moment for NIACC and a testament to the dedication of our faculty and staff,” said NIACC President Joel Pedersen.

“A high-quality education should be accessible, affordable, and lead to meaningful opportunities. This honor highlights the important work happening across our campus every day and the difference we’re making in the lives of our students and throughout North Iowa.” The recognition adds to NIACC’s strong record of student success. NIACC has regularly ranked first among Iowa’s community colleges in student success and graduation rate. Nearly half of NIACC students are also the first generation in their families to pursue higher education, underscoring the College’s role in expanding educational opportunities throughout North Iowa.

This recognition is ultimately a testament to our students. It is their hard work, determination and accomplishments that helped NIACC earn this award. At NIACC, we are committed to making a high-quality, affordable education that is accessible to every student and helping each person find a path to success, whether that means launching a career or continuing their education. We are grateful to the faculty and staff who support students every step of the way. We keep the student as the heart of our work and seeing and celebrating their successes is why we come to work every day.

“This recognition is ultimately a testament to our students,” said Dr. Rachel McGuire, NIACC’s Vice President of Student Services. “It is their hard work, determination and accomplishments that helped NIACC earn this award. At NIACC, we are committed to making a high-quality, affordable education that is accessible to every student and helping each person find a path to success, whether that means launching a career or continuing their education. We are grateful to the faculty and staff who support students every step of the way. We keep the student as the heart of our work and seeing and celebrating their successes is why we come to work every day.”

NIACC has also earned national recognition from the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program as an Aspen Prize Top 200 U.S. Community College, further highlighting its commitment to delivering high-quality education and helping students achieve their goals.