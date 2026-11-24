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Gov. Reynolds Issues Statement Supporting Planned Detonation
Governor Reynolds issued the following statement today in support of a planned detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown:
“As governor, the safety of Iowans near the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant is my top priority.
“In recent days, I’ve been in touch with several Cabinet members and U.S. Army leadership including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle. I take the Army’s warning seriously that the choice is between a planned detonation or an uncontrolled explosion. I believe, based on the information I’ve been given, that the danger is immediate, and I trust the Army will do everything in its power to protect the people who could be affected.
“And we will make sure the state is fully prepared to support the effort to keep Iowans safe. To that end, I have asked the Army for additional information that will allow my team to best prepare for Iowa’s pre- and post-detonation response and have been assured it will be provided.
“Since opening the State Emergency Operations Center last week, state agency leaders, their teams, and my staff have been working around the clock to ensure readiness in advance of the detonation and collaborating with federal partners to keep Iowans safe and informed.
“This is a federal operation, and it’s happening here in Iowa. I am committed to working together as one team to protect the health and safety of our people and communities.”
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