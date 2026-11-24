Alliant Energy and the Garner Fire Department have issued an ALL CLEAR at the Garner Hayfield Ventura K-8 Building after a reported gas leak. All students and staff are safe, and the shelter-in-place has been lifted. Normal school operations have resumed.

The school district issued an After-School Traffic Reroute. Due to ongoing utility work, officials are asking parents to avoid Park Avenue and the Swimming Pool parking lot during after-school pick-up and dismissal today.

The Garner Hayfield Ventura Community School District was reporting an external, non-school gas leak near the PS-8 building. All students and staff are safe.

At emergency personnel’s recommendation, the PS-8 building was under a shelter-in-place. The school day continued as normal indoors, and no students or staff were permitted to exit the building until emergency crews cleared the affected area.

School officials continue to closely coordinate with emergency responders.