The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting on kiow.com or b1031.com. The supervisors will hear from Drainage Clerk Kris Oswald and from County engineer Scott Meinders on the state of drainage and secondary roads in the county.

The board will consider for approval, a road access permit in Center Township, Section 29. They will then certify the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) debt which will be submitted to the County Auditor and the state.

The board will re-enter into discussion and possible action, the proposed ordinances for crypto, solar, data centers, and battery fields. The board has been initially authoring the measures and will have to submit them to the Zoning Commission who will author the final version of the ordinance. The board held discussions on the proposed ordinances last week modeling them after several other ordinances from other counties.

The board will then consider county claims before adjourning for the day.