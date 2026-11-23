The Winnebago and Worth County Boards of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 1pm and again at 2pm.

The 1pm meeting is not scheduled to be on video by either county government, but will involve discussion with possible action on the Winnebago and Worth Betterment Corporation Director Vacancy. The boards will have a discussion regarding the job description and salary. The meeting will also involve placing an ad for employment and forming a hiring committee to receive and review applications.

The 2pm meeting will be videoed and can be seen on kiow.com and b1031.com. This meeting will involve discussion regarding potential sharing of services between Winnebago and Worth Counties. According to sources familiar with the situation, these could involve a number of areas where services are provided by both counties. Ambulance services in Winnebago County travel into Worth County to assist in emergencies.