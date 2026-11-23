The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://zoom.us/j/465435965pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last regular meeting.

3. Approve claims for payment.

4. Open forum for public input.

5. Appoint Maddox Beminio as a Deputy Sheriff.

6. Appoint Mateo Martinez as a Deputy Sheriff.

7. 9:15 a.m. Public Hearing on sale of 2-acre parcel at the Wright County Agribusiness Park.

8. Consider Resolution 2026-34 Approving the sale of real property in the Wright County Agribusiness Park.

9. 9:30 a.m. Public Hearing on Ordinance 69 Amendment

10. Conduct the first reading of the amended Ordinance 69.

11. Consider suspending the second and third readings for final adoption on amended Ordinance 69.

12. Consider claims for property tax refunds filed by New Cooperative, Inc., Gold-Eagle Cooperative, and

Growmark, Inc. based upon recent Iowa Supreme Court ruling in Chickasaw County Board of Review vs.

PAAB.

13. Old Business.

14. New Business.

15. Update on Meetings.

Convene as Drainage Trustees

1. Approve tentative agenda.

2. Approve minutes of last meeting.

3. Approve drainage claims.

4. Open forum for public input regarding Drainage Districts.

5. Review of previous work orders submitted.

6. Review and sign any open drainage invoices.