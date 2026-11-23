The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 23, 2026
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 8:30am, 1pm, and 2pm. You can view the 8:30am meeting by clicking the link below.
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1
The proposed 8:30am meeting agenda is as folllows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
6. Project updates/change orders
a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project
b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project
c. Fueling Station
d. Monarch RV Park
e. Administrative Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
1. Accept Reclassification Report – DD No. 14 and set public hearing date
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Addendum to Agreement for Law Enforcement
13. Dexter Banks – County Attorney Elect Introduction
14. Cheryl Juaire – Discussion on variance on property located at 5072 Apricot Ave
15. Building/Grounds
a. General
b. Maintenance
16. WINN-WORTH BETCO
17. Water/Wastewater
18. Department Head Discussion
19. Supervisor Comments
Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and
Owner/Operator Ag Property)
20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Worth County Supervisors’ Room – November 23 – 1:00
P.M.
b. Winnebago/Worth Joint Board Service Sharing Workshop – November 23 – 2:00 P.M.
c. County Offices Closed for Thanksgiving – November 26 & November 27
d. District II Supervisors Annual Meeting – Prime N Wine, Mason City – Thursday, December 3 –
9:00 A.M.
e. Iowa Drainage District Association Annual Conference – Friday, December 4 – Crossroads
Hotel/Events Center, Fort Dodge – 8:30 A.M.
f. DD 11 – Hearing for Proposed New Lateral – Monday, December 14 – 9:30 A.M.
g. Worth County Board of Supervisors – Swearing in New Elected Officials – tbd
h. Worth County Board of Supervisors Organizational Meeting – January 4, 2027 – 8:30 A.M.
i. 2027 Iowa State Association of Counties New Officers School – Prairie Meadows Events &
Conference Center – Thursday, January 7, 2027 and Friday, January 8, 2027
Adjourn
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