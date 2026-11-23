The Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 23, 2026

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday at 8:30am, 1pm, and 2pm. You can view the 8:30am meeting by clicking the link below.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81236397965?pwd=T5AQyy1jKAOlLFwIBFq3XF3ty2cBVn.1

The proposed 8:30am meeting agenda is as folllows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

5. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

6. Project updates/change orders

a. Engineer & Conservation Office Building Project

b. Secondary Roads Maintenance Facility Project

c. Fueling Station

d. Monarch RV Park

e. Administrative Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

1. Accept Reclassification Report – DD No. 14 and set public hearing date

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Addendum to Agreement for Law Enforcement

13. Dexter Banks – County Attorney Elect Introduction

14. Cheryl Juaire – Discussion on variance on property located at 5072 Apricot Ave

15. Building/Grounds

a. General

b. Maintenance

16. WINN-WORTH BETCO

17. Water/Wastewater

18. Department Head Discussion

19. Supervisor Comments

Appointments – Eminent Domain (Real Estate Brokers or Licensed Real Estate Person and

Owner/Operator Ag Property)

20. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

21. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – Worth County Supervisors’ Room – November 23 – 1:00

P.M.

b. Winnebago/Worth Joint Board Service Sharing Workshop – November 23 – 2:00 P.M.

c. County Offices Closed for Thanksgiving – November 26 & November 27

d. District II Supervisors Annual Meeting – Prime N Wine, Mason City – Thursday, December 3 –

9:00 A.M.

e. Iowa Drainage District Association Annual Conference – Friday, December 4 – Crossroads

Hotel/Events Center, Fort Dodge – 8:30 A.M.

f. DD 11 – Hearing for Proposed New Lateral – Monday, December 14 – 9:30 A.M.

g. Worth County Board of Supervisors – Swearing in New Elected Officials – tbd

h. Worth County Board of Supervisors Organizational Meeting – January 4, 2027 – 8:30 A.M.

i. 2027 Iowa State Association of Counties New Officers School – Prairie Meadows Events &

Conference Center – Thursday, January 7, 2027 and Friday, January 8, 2027

Adjourn