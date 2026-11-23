The Joint Meeting of the Winnebago and Worth County Boards of Supervisors for November 23, 2026

The Winnebago and Worth County Boards of Supervisors will meet at 2pm in the Worth County Board Room beginning at 2pm. There will be a discussion regarding potential sharing of services between Winnebago and Worth Counties.

You can view the meeting by clicking the link below.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86764097914pwd=yZ6knYaGjtpBusKYU9ZNMzAhVbdMBe.1