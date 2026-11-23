The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 23, 2026
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.
https://meet.goto.com/168526061
The proposed agenda is as follows:
Convene as Board of Supervisors
9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance
Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
9:05 a.m. *Public forum
9:15 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, County Auditor, re: certification of costs of the General Election held on
November 3, 2026
9:20 a.m. Andy Buffington, Zoning Director, re: discuss zoning director position
9:35 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: update on maintenance
9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider claim for tax refund for Gold-Eagle Cooperative, New
Cooperative (New Max Merger Cooperative), and Growmark
10:00 a.m. Discuss the future of economic development in Hancock County
10:15 a.m. Discuss budgets for FY2028
Adjournment as Board of Supervisors
Convene as Drainage Trustees
10:25 a.m. Approve tentative agenda
Review/approve minutes
*Public forum for drainage
Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects
Consider drainage work orders
Consider drainage invoices
Adjournment as Drainage Trustees
**Public comments during Public Forum only**
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