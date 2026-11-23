The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://meet.goto.com/168526061

The proposed agenda is as follows:

Convene as Board of Supervisors

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Michelle K. Eisenman, County Auditor, re: certification of costs of the General Election held on

November 3, 2026

9:20 a.m. Andy Buffington, Zoning Director, re: discuss zoning director position

9:35 a.m. Matt Swanson, Maintenance, re: update on maintenance

9:45 a.m. Discuss and possibly consider claim for tax refund for Gold-Eagle Cooperative, New

Cooperative (New Max Merger Cooperative), and Growmark

10:00 a.m. Discuss the future of economic development in Hancock County

10:15 a.m. Discuss budgets for FY2028

Adjournment as Board of Supervisors

Convene as Drainage Trustees

10:25 a.m. Approve tentative agenda

Review/approve minutes

*Public forum for drainage

Update on drainage work orders/drainage projects

Consider drainage work orders

Consider drainage invoices

Adjournment as Drainage Trustees

**Public comments during Public Forum only**