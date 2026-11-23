The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 23, 2026
The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below.
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The proposed agenda is as follows:
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
APPROVAL OF MINUTES
A. November 16, 2026, Regular Session
PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only
NEW BUSINESS
1. County Auditor – Claims
2. County Auditor – Payroll
3. County Auditor – Drainage
4. County Engineer –
5. County Engineer – Authorize Chair to Sign Agreement with Alan Pike to Stockpile Rock
CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION
ANNOUNCEMENTS
ADJOURNMENT
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