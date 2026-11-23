The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors Meeting for November 23, 2026

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 10am. You can view the meeting by clicking the link below.

https://teams.microsoft.com/light-meetings/launch?p=XnwYX24Q7sGblafZrg&anon=true&launchAgent=join_launcher_web&lightExperience=true&correlationId=ab35e49c-1c5c-44cb-a806-5eae61c7c87a&agent=web&coords=eyJtZWV0aW5nVXJsIjoiaHR0cHM6Ly90ZWFtcy5taWNyb3NvZnQuY29tL21lZXQvMjMwMzQ5ODM1NzQwMDI3Mj9wPVhud1lYMjRRN3NHYmxhZlpyZyZhbm9uPXRydWUmbGF1bmNoQWdlbnQ9am9pbl9sYXVuY2hlcl93ZWImbGlnaHRFeHBlcmllbmNlPXRydWUmY29ycmVsYXRpb25JZD1hYjM1ZTQ5Yy0xYzVjLTQ0Y2ItYTgwNi01ZWFlNjFjN2M4N2EmYW5vbj10cnVlIiwibWVldGluZ0NvZGUiOiIyMzAzNDk4MzU3NDAwMjcyIiwicGFzc2NvZGUiOiJYbndZWDI0UTdzR2JsYWZacmcifQ%3D%3D&deeplinkId=c3dcd454-ba07-4295-8220-5050e6483992

The proposed agenda is as follows:

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

A. November 16, 2026, Regular Session

PUBLIC COMMENT – Agenda Items Only

NEW BUSINESS

1. County Auditor – Claims

2. County Auditor – Payroll

3. County Auditor – Drainage

4. County Engineer –

5. County Engineer – Authorize Chair to Sign Agreement with Alan Pike to Stockpile Rock

CORRESPONDENCE & COMMUNICATION

ANNOUNCEMENTS

ADJOURNMENT