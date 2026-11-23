The Forest City Council held a second reading of a proposed ordinance on alternative street vehicles according to Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes.

According to Mikes, the city was approached by concerned citizens wishing better access to the downtown area and other areas.

The second reading was completed and the customary third and final reading before passage resulting in the measure being adopted according to Mikes.

The City Council addressed the issue through research and discussion before designing the ordinance which now helps residents.