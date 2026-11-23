The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center hosted the University of Iowa Venture School Launch Day competition on Thursday, November 19, 2026. The NIACC Fall 2026 Venture School cohort competed in person after attending classes virtually for 7 weeks of training, customer discovery, and developing their business model alongside local entrepreneur coaches. A panel of judges selected First, Second, and Third Place winners, as well as two Honorable Mention prizes. The judges were: Matt Curtis (Wayne’s Ski & Cycle), Cathy Rottinghaus (First Citizens Bank), and Jordan Colby (Ag Ventures Alliance).

Five teams competed in the Fall 2026 Launch Day competition. The following prizes were awarded:

First Place ($2000 Prize) – Kevin Breister, Contractor Autopilot, Lake Mills, IA. Contractor Autopilot helps contractors generate better leads, close more jobs, and get paid faster through one connected system of digital sales tools.

Second Place ($1500 Prize) – Kristina Klemz, Pro Speech Services, Clear Lake, IA. Professional Speech Services offers online speech sound evaluation and treatment for children ages seven and older.

Third Place ($750 prize) – Ida Linden, The Star, Buffalo Center, IA. The Star is a North Iowa social capital venture revitalizing Buffalo Center’s historic Main Street with a community-powered gathering place featuring great coffee, local shops, a youth arcade, and evening events all under one roof

Honorable Mention ($250 Prize) – Lane Kruger, Kruger Co. Productions, Mason City, IA. Kruger Co. Productions helps Iowa small business owners tell their story when they have no time to tell it themselves. Months of content built to bring in leads, foot traffic, sign-ups, and sales.

Honorable Mention ($250 Prize) – Dezerae Fish, Phoenix Rise Consulting, Mason City, IA. Phoenix Rise Consulting helps small businesses establish a solid foundation to prepare for future growth.

The University of Iowa Venture School is a premier statewide program for entrepreneurs and is built from a streamlined curriculum developed by the University of Iowa based on the National Science Foundation I-Corps program. Venture School emphasizes real-world entrepreneurship and innovation based on leading edge curriculum. Teams will accelerate the startup process by testing their business model hypotheses immediately. They get out of the building to talk to customers, partners, and competitors, rather than relying on statistics and secondhand market research.

Each Venture School team is assigned a local entrepreneur as their mentor. On Launch Day, participants compete for seed money. In addition, eligible teams may compete for cash awards at the state level during the University of Iowa Venture School Launch Day at EntreFEST Iowa City, IA on June 9-11, 2027. If you have questions about applying to Venture School or are interested in becoming a Venture School coach, please contact Ashley Page at ashley.page@niacc.edu . To apply for the Spring 2027 cohort, visit www.venture-school.com and select the Mason City cohort in the dropdown menu.