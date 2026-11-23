The Garner Hayfield Ventura Community School District has been working with a resource officer from the Garner Police Department for some time. According to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt, the district may need a second.

Having the officer on site has been beneficial because of the safety and the goodwill between children and police.

Schmidt sees the need for two officers to fill the role of protector, mentor, and resource for the students.

Schmidt stated that not only does the school district benefit from having the resource officer at the school, but the city benefits too.

The Garner City Council approved the Resolution awarding annual stipends for School Resource Officers.