The Cerro Gordo County Road Department is working towards completing road projects and getting ready for winter and eventually spring. Cerro Gordo County Engineer Brandon Billings explained to the Board of Supervisors that a focus is on stockpiling gravel and sand.

They are still concerning themselves with drainage systems that impact roads, especially secondary roads in the county.

The Cerro Gordo Secondary Road Department continues to prepare roads for winter and potential snow threats.

The supervisors accepted his report on the department’s preparations.