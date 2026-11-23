The holiday season is fast approaching and the Salvation Army will begin its annual tradition of bell ringing at local businesses. While the bell ringing has been a long standing tradition, how people contribute is changing according to Jamie Kite.

The QR Code will also be on the Salvation Army Facebook pages.

According to fellow bell ringer Dan Davis, contributions have fallen off, but the amount of need has risen.

The bell ringing will begin on Friday and continue until Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army still needs bell ringers according to Kite.

The process of signing up for a two hour shift is simple according to Kite.

Shifts are still available for families, friends, groups, or just the individual.