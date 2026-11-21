Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Thanksgiving Week Fishing Getting Colder
Years of work to protect and enhance the South Pine Creek watershed in Winneshiek County has allowed Iowa’s only native trout, the brook trout, to thrive and continue to naturally reproduce in that stream.
There’s natural spawning, mostly brown trout and some brook trout, in more than 100 northeast Iowa streams thanks to improved habitat and trout genetics. Many trout caught, though, are spawned under the eyes of hatchery workers at the Manchester Fish Hatchery. These coldwater fish are great fighters and beautiful in their spawning colors this time of year.
Weather
Northwest
Black Hawk Management District
- Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638
Water temperatures are in the low 40s in many lakes throughout the district. Last updated on 11/19/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 45.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
All boat ramp courtesy docks have been removed for the season, except for the Marina boat ramp dock, which will remain in place throughout the winter. The fish cleaning station is closed for the season.
- Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers picked up a few last week; use a jig or a small minnow near the inlet bridge area. Fish are up to 12-inches.
- Bluegill – Slow: Try a piece of crawler on a jig along the Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and near the inlet bridge. Most fish are up to 7-inches.
- Walleye – Fair: The bite has slowed, but anglers have still picked up some fish. Use a twister or live bait like a minnow under a bobber from shore. Try near the fish house in Town Bay, along Ice House Point shoreline, and the inlet bridge.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The east boat ramp dock has been removed. All other boat ramp courtesy docks will remain in place this winter.
- Water Temperature (°F): 45.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The docks at the two south boat ramps have been removed for the season.
Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)
- Water Temperature (°F): 44.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye near shore. Try throwing twisters or use a crawler under a bobber along the east shore, the marina, near the inlet, and the jetty at Chautauqua park.
- Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for yellow perch near shore; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Black Crappie – Slow: Most fish are 9- to 10-inches. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of cra
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Clear Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517
Contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife Office for information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa. Last updated on 11/12/2026
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
The DNR will stock trout on November 24th. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
- Water Temperature (°F): 43.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The lake is currently 0.24 inches below the crest. All boat ramp courtesy docks have been removed for the season, with the exception of a small courtesy dock on the west side of the McIntosh boat ramp for anglers looking to get in one last trip.
- Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching Walleye at dusk using crankbaits and jigs.
- Yellow Bass – Good: Small blade baits and jigs are catching Yellow Bass. Anglers should be mobile to find actively feeding schools.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The courtesy docks have been removed for the season.
- Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and live bait in the dredge cuts.
- Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs and live bait in the dredge cuts.
- Ramp Condition: Useable
- Yellow Perch – Good
- Ramp Condition: Useable
All water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from September 1 through the final day of the duck season (Dec 8).
- Yellow Perch – Fair
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The courtesy dock has been removed for the season.
- Yellow Perch – Slow
- Ramp Condition: Not applicable
River level is 5.53 feet.
Smallmouth Bass – Good
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Spirit Lake Management District
- Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542
Lake temperatures are in the 40s, but have been cooling quickly with the recent cold weather. The fishing bite has been good for many species, but slowed slightly with cooler temperatures. Water levels are just above crest. Most docks and hoists are out for the season. Most boat ramp docks are out for the season. Ramps at Templar Park, Triboji and Upper Gar have dock access all year round. Last updated on 11/19/2026
- Water Temperature (°F): 45.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Upper Gar ramp is the only access with a courtesy dock in place.
Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)
- Water Temperature (°F): 45.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Water temperatures have fallen recently.
- Water Temperature (°F): 45.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
The perch and crappie bite is good. The walleye bite at the northern grade is good. Anglers are still catching good-sized fish. Templar Park ramp is the only access with a courtesy dock in place.
- Water Temperature (°F): 45.0
- Ramp Condition: Useable
Triboji ramp is the only access with a courtesy dock in place.
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