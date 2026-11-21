Years of work to protect and enhance the South Pine Creek watershed in Winneshiek County has allowed Iowa’s only native trout, the brook trout, to thrive and continue to naturally reproduce in that stream.

There’s natural spawning, mostly brown trout and some brook trout, in more than 100 northeast Iowa streams thanks to improved habitat and trout genetics. Many trout caught, though, are spawned under the eyes of hatchery workers at the Manchester Fish Hatchery. These coldwater fish are great fighters and beautiful in their spawning colors this time of year.

Weather

Saturday Showers likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 59. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Northwest

Black Hawk Management District

Contact Person: Ben Wallace – 712-657-2638

Water temperatures are in the low 40s in many lakes throughout the district. Last updated on 11/19/2026

Black Hawk Lake (Sac)

Water Temperature (°F): 45.0

45.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

All boat ramp courtesy docks have been removed for the season, except for the Marina boat ramp dock, which will remain in place throughout the winter. The fish cleaning station is closed for the season.

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers picked up a few last week; use a jig or a small minnow near the inlet bridge area. Fish are up to 12-inches.

Anglers picked up a few last week; use a jig or a small minnow near the inlet bridge area. Fish are up to 12-inches. Bluegill – Slow: Try a piece of crawler on a jig along the Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and near the inlet bridge. Most fish are up to 7-inches.

Try a piece of crawler on a jig along the Ice House Point shoreline, the stone piers in Town Bay, and near the inlet bridge. Most fish are up to 7-inches. Walleye – Fair: The bite has slowed, but anglers have still picked up some fish. Use a twister or live bait like a minnow under a bobber from shore. Try near the fish house in Town Bay, along Ice House Point shoreline, and the inlet bridge.

Brushy Creek Lake (Webster)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The east boat ramp dock has been removed. All other boat ramp courtesy docks will remain in place this winter.

North Twin Lake (Calhoun)

Water Temperature (°F): 45.0

45.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The docks at the two south boat ramps have been removed for the season.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake) (Buena Vista)

Water Temperature (°F): 44.0

44.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Walleye – Slow: Look for walleye near shore. Try throwing twisters or use a crawler under a bobber along the east shore, the marina, near the inlet, and the jetty at Chautauqua park.

Look for walleye near shore. Try throwing twisters or use a crawler under a bobber along the east shore, the marina, near the inlet, and the jetty at Chautauqua park. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for yellow perch near shore; use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler.

Swan Lake (Carroll)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Black Crappie – Slow: Most fish are 9- to 10-inches. Use a small jig tipped with a piece of cra

Clear Lake Management District

Contact Person: Scott Grummer – 641-357-3517

Contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife Office for information on lakes and rivers in north central Iowa. Last updated on 11/12/2026

Blue Pit (Cerro Gordo)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

The DNR will stock trout on November 24th. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Clear Lake (Cerro Gordo)

Water Temperature (°F): 43.0

43.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The lake is currently 0.24 inches below the crest. All boat ramp courtesy docks have been removed for the season, with the exception of a small courtesy dock on the west side of the McIntosh boat ramp for anglers looking to get in one last trip.

Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching Walleye at dusk using crankbaits and jigs.

Anglers are catching Walleye at dusk using crankbaits and jigs. Yellow Bass – Good: Small blade baits and jigs are catching Yellow Bass. Anglers should be mobile to find actively feeding schools.

Crystal Lake (Hancock)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy docks have been removed for the season.

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and live bait in the dredge cuts.

Try small jigs and live bait in the dredge cuts. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs and live bait in the dredge cuts.

Lake Cornelia (Wright)

Ramp Condition: Useable

Yellow Perch – Good

Rice Lake (Winnebago)

Ramp Condition: Useable

All water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from September 1 through the final day of the duck season (Dec 8).

Yellow Perch – Fair

Silver Lake (Worth) (Worth)

Ramp Condition: Useable

The courtesy dock has been removed for the season.

Yellow Perch – Slow

Winnebago River (Cerro Gordo)

Ramp Condition: Not applicable

River level is 5.53 feet.

Smallmouth Bass – Good

Spirit Lake Management District

Contact Person: Jed Siegwarth – 712-330-2542

Lake temperatures are in the 40s, but have been cooling quickly with the recent cold weather. The fishing bite has been good for many species, but slowed slightly with cooler temperatures. Water levels are just above crest. Most docks and hoists are out for the season. Most boat ramp docks are out for the season. Ramps at Templar Park, Triboji and Upper Gar have dock access all year round. Last updated on 11/19/2026

East Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 45.0

45.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Upper Gar ramp is the only access with a courtesy dock in place.

Silver Lake (Dickinson) (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 45.0

45.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Water temperatures have fallen recently.

Spirit Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 45.0

45.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

The perch and crappie bite is good. The walleye bite at the northern grade is good. Anglers are still catching good-sized fish. Templar Park ramp is the only access with a courtesy dock in place.

West Okoboji Lake (Dickinson)

Water Temperature (°F): 45.0

45.0 Ramp Condition: Useable

Triboji ramp is the only access with a courtesy dock in place.