North Iowa Outdoors: Iowa’s Most Popular Deer Seasons are Right Around the Corner

Iowa’s two regular gun deer seasons will host more than 100,000 hunters over the first three weekends in December. Easily the most popular and successful of Iowa’s deer seasons, hunters harvest more than half of annual total over 14 days.

Equally anticipated for the social aspects as well as for the high-quality venison, Iowa’s regular gun seasons were once the tradition of large group hunts where hunters would separate into drivers who would walk through the timber, and blockers or posters, who would be at the other end waiting for deer to come by.

Last year, 156,000 resident and nonresident hunters pursued deer in Iowa. More than two-thirds participated in the two regular gun seasons. Today, the group hunts are fewer, giving way to more stationary hunting techniques from blinds or stands, or hiding on the landscape.

Regular gun season one is Dec. 5-9. Regular gun season two is Dec. 12-20. Archery season will close on Dec. 4, while the regular gun seasons are in progress, and then reopen on Dec. 21.

“Both seasons are split about 50-50 between stationary hunters and groups driving and posting,” said Jace Elliott, state deer biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “Season one traditionally had been the preferred season, but as hunting styles and preferences changed, hunters shifted towards season two for the convenience of hunting over two weekends.”

Hunters who plan to hunt out of a tree stand on public land are reminded that the tree stand must have a metal tag with the owner’s DNR issued customer identification number attached and be visible from the ground.

Nearly 25,000 deer have been harvested in 2026, which is trending similar to last year. Regionally, deer harvest has increased the northeast and east central regions, while fewer deer have been reported from other regions. Iowa hunter harvest has averaged just over 100,000 deer over the past four years.

New deer zone designed to help local herd rebound

Iowa now has two zones for deer hunting: Zone A and Zone B.

New Zone B

Most Iowa deer hunters will not be impacted by this change, but deer hunters in Crawford, Ida, Lyon, O’Brien, Plymouth, Shelby, Sioux and Woodbury counties (Zone B), will see a shift towards antlered-buck licenses, and a limited quota of Any-deer licenses.

Zone B requires all residents and nonresidents to tag their own deer (no party hunting). County specific Any-deer licenses are restricted to hunting within the designated county. Zone B Antlered-deer licenses are valid within Zone B.

Zone B licenses are not allowed in Zone A.

New Zone A

All other counties not in Zone B are in Zone A. Zone A licenses are not allowed in Zone B. Eighteen western counties in Zone A continue the Antlered-buck only restriction during first regular gun season, except for Landowner-Tenant licenses. The remaining Zone A regulations are unchanged.

Deer disease

Average rainfall in the summer and early fall is likely the primary factor for the lack of reports of deer that died from hemorrhagic disease (EHD and Bluetongue).

The disease is spread by midges that live in mudflats near water sources and with seasonal wetlands at or above crest, exposed mudflats were at a minimum.

“Hunters may notice a few localized outbreaks, but the killing freeze from last weekend should kill the midges and end any threat. So far, we haven’t received any reports of concerning outbreaks anywhere in the state,” said Elliott.

Unfortunately, rainfall and cold weather will not impact chronic wasting disease.

The Iowa DNR will continue monitoring for chronic wasting disease, as it has since 2002. Information about chronic wasting disease positives in Iowa, positive sample statistics, and surveillance data from current and previous seasons is available on an interactive dashboard online at www.iowadnr.gov/cwd.

Hunters who would like to have their deer tested are encouraged to use the hunter submission form found online at www.iowadnr.gov/cwd. Samples are tested at the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Ames, and hunter submitted samples are prioritized. There is a $25 fee for hunter submitted samples.