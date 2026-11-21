NIACC Presents Candlelight – A Choral Celebration of the Season
North Iowa Area Community College proudly presents Candlelight: A Choral Celebration of the Season at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC Campus at 7:30 PM on Thursday, December 3rd. Joel Everist serves as Artistic Director for the event.
The NIACC Vocal Music Department will present Candlelight along with local choral ensembles featuring performances from the North Iowa Choral Society, NIACC Concert Choir, NIACC Singers, and Una Vocis.
The guest artist is featured harpist Acacia Scott.
Tickets for Candlelight are $10 for adults, $5 for youth; and will be available at the door the night of the show.
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