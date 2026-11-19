Rollin R. “Chuck” Studer, 94, of Britt, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street Southeast in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM, on Friday, November 20, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, in Britt, with a Rosary and Wake Service beginning at 4:00 PM.