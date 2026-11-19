CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — The Clear Lake Community School District placed students on a “hold” Thursday afternoon at the request of police who were working an active situation in a neighborhood west of the Middle School, district officials said.

According to a letter to families from Superintendent Ian Dye, the Clear Lake Police Department contacted the school at 3:13 p.m. and asked the district to enter a “hold” status because of police activity near the school, but not on school property. Dye said the district complied immediately.

“To be clear, the police action did not involve any students, school personnel, or school property,” Dye wrote. He said the department’s request was motivated by the activity’s proximity to the school so close to dismissal time.

In a public notice, the Clear Lake Police Department said it was “currently working an active situation” in the 1300 block of Third Avenue North. The department said it had communicated with the school district “out of an abundance of caution” and asked the public to avoid the area until the scene was determined to be safe and the situation resolved. The notice did not describe the nature of the situation.

Dye said the district followed its established “hold” procedures. All elementary students waiting on buses were brought into the Middle School and High School building and supervised, he said. No students were allowed in or out of the building until police gave clearance.

At about 3:25 p.m., police advised the district that the affected areas of the neighborhood had been secured and students could be released, according to Dye. Buses were loaded and sent home, but they ran behind schedule because of a changed dismissal plan and the situation, he said.

At the police department’s request to keep traffic minimal near the scene, all students were dismissed from the High School and Wellness Center side of the building, Dye said. School administrators stayed on site to help walkers and any students who were unsure or uncomfortable with their arrangements for getting home.

Dye said families with questions or concerns about their child’s experience can contact the district office or their school’s main office.

Further details about the police activity were not immediately available.