Larry Leroy Langlitz (89) passed away Saturday, November 14, 2026, in West Des Moines. He was born December 17, 1936, to Ira and Wava (Wilson) Langlitz in Goodell, Iowa. He spent most of his life in the Goodell community and was a member of the last graduating class of Goodell High School in 1954.

Larry proudly served his country during the Korean War as a Specialist II with the 70th Engineer Combat Battalion in Germany.

On October 4, 1957, Larry married the love of his life, Gail VerHelst, at the Goodell Evangelical United Brethren Church. Larry and Gail were lifelong members of the church and shared a lifetime together filled with family, faith and friendship.

Throughout his working life, Larry wore many hats. He was a farmer, banker, insurance agent, and rural mail carrier. His work as a rural mail carrier took him to Lake Park and Webster City, Iowa. He served as the city clerk for Goodell and on the fire department. He was active in the Goodell American Legion Post.

Larry enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, especially fishing, golfing, and playing cards. He will be remembered for the many friendships he formed and the time he shared with family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Gail; his son Leon (Denise Griffey) Langlitz of Lenexa Kansas; his favorite daughter, Kimberly (Clayton) Palmquist of Prole, Iowa; his grandson, Alex (Jenn) Palmquist of Prole, Iowa; and his great-grandchildren, Alaythia, Elias, and Lucy Palmquist.

He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Langlitz; sister-in-law, Sherry Langlitz; brother and sister-in-law, Leland (Norma) VerHelst; sister-in-law, JoAnn VerHelst; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and church family.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Ira and Wava Langlitz; his sister, Eileen (Myron) Trager; and his brother, William Langlitz.

A celebration of Larry’s life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Gail in care of Kim Palmquist, 9755 20th Avenue, Prole, Iowa 50229. Our family is deeply grateful to the wonderful staff at Harmony West where Larry lived for the last 17 months for the love, compassion and dignity with which they cared for him.

In addition, we extend our sincere appreciation to the hospice team at Sacred Heart Encounters for ensuring Larry’s comfort and providing such compassionate care and support to our family. Those wishing to honor Larry’s memory may make a contribution to the Goodell United Methodist Church, Goodell Fire Department, the Goodell American Legion Post or to one’s own choosing.