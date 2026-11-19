Christmas is well over a month away but already storefronts, homes, and businesses are getting into the spirit including in Garner where the annual Light Up the Night event is taking place. Garner Chamber of Commerce Director Jennifer Malek explained that the city park is lit up accordingly.

The event could not have happened without the help of local businesses and officials according to Malek.

Event organizers had the assistance of several volunteers including Jim Joss with the planning and setup of the lighting.

The event takes place on Saturday beginning with a pork loin supper at 4:30pm. It is a free will donation with a suggestion of $10 per adult meal and the dinner will be served while supplies last. Proceeds will be split equally between the Garner Fire Department, The Garner Ambulance Service, and the Garner Chamber.

The event is open to the public.