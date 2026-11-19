The Garner City Council is going forward with a Resolution approving changes to traffic control signs at various intersections within the City of Garner. According to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt, the purpose is to improve safety on city streets.

The committee analyzed these intersections according to the need for regulation. Schmidt stated that they didn’t stop there with their analysis.

The committee formed a plan that would improve safety in the community which became a Resolution.

Traffic flow was also considered in the framework of the Resolution that would make it easier to get to public places and businesses in the city. Children’s safety was also heavily emphasized in the redesign.

The council was satisfied with the redesign and voted in favor of the resolution.