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Forest City Council Advances Several Financial Resolutions
The Forest City Council has forwarded resolutions onto the Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss which must be certified by her office according to Forest City Administrator Tony Mikes.
The process is a check and balance system to verify the accuracy of a financial request by the city to the state by going through the County Auditor.
All six resolutions passed the city council.
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