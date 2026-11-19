Today, the bipartisan FAIR Leave Act (S. 3321), introduced by Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), passed the Senate. Ernst is now urging the House to pass the bill and send it to the president’s desk.

“We talk a lot about putting families first. This is a small, commonsense step that does exactly that,” said Ernst. “The Senate did its part, now it’s time for our colleagues in the House to do the same so parents across the country, especially our military families, never miss those precious first weeks with a new baby.”

Under the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) of 1993, married parents who work for the same employer are limited to a combined 12 weeks of leave following the birth or adoption of a child. However, if those same parents work for different employers, each parent is eligible for up to 12 weeks of leave.

This issue particularly impacts military families, where both parents often work for the same employer and face limits on the amount of time they can take off to care for their children.

The bipartisan FAIR Leave Act eliminates this restriction, allowing eligible married parents who work for the same employer to each take up to 12 weeks of FMLA leave. This would help ensure families have the time they deserve to care for and bond with their newborn and newly-adopted children.