MASON CITY, Iowa — The Cerro Gordo County Joint 911 Service Board voted 12-7 Wednesday night to reject a proposal that would have consolidated 911 call-taking into a single center and ended the Clear Lake Police Department’s role as a 911 answering point. The board then voted unanimously to form a work study group to examine the issue.

The proposal would have amended the county’s 911 service plan, reducing the number of public safety answering points, or PSAPs, from two to one. The remaining PSAP would have been the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, 2027. A PSAP is the center that receives 911 calls. The county now has two: the sheriff’s office and the Clear Lake Police Department.

Supporters said the change would streamline how 911 calls are first handled and save money. They said 93 of Iowa’s 99 counties operate with a single PSAP, including some with larger populations than Cerro Gordo County, according to the meeting audio.

Some board members said they were caught off guard by the proposal and did not have enough time to prepare. Opponents argued that routing Clear Lake and Ventura calls to the county first would add a step and could slow emergency response, according to the audio.

The county’s legal representative told the board she had had only a short time Wednesday to review the question. She said she had been unable to find a section of Iowa law specifically giving the board authority to close a PSAP, and she asked for more time to advise the board on the legal consequences.

Ahead of the meeting, Sheriff David Hepperly said in a statement that a single center would save money and close gaps in emergency response. Hepperly said the current setup can delay medical responses because calls from rural Clear Lake must be relayed to Clear Lake Police dispatch, which then sends an ambulance. He said two dispatch centers serve about 43,000 residents, while Black Hawk County, with about 130,000 residents, has one.

After the vote, the board unanimously approved forming a work study group to review the issue and develop a plan without an immediate deadline.