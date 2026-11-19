Carl Olson, 94, died Monday, November 16, 2026, at the Westview Care Center, Britt, Iowa.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., on Friday, November 20, 2026, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa, with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating. Military honors will be conducted by members of the Clear Lake VFW. Burial will follow at The Madison Township Cemetery, Forest City, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice in memory of Carl.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel in Clear Lake is in charge of arrangements.

Carl Elmer Olson was born on May 22, 1932, in Forest City, the son of Abe and Gertrude (Pederson) Olson. He attended Forest City Schools.

In 1950, Carl met the love of his life, Dollis “Dollie,” Babcock and the two shared their first date at the Kiester Carnival. On October 28, 1951, they were united in marriage, beginning a lifetime of love and memories. Together, they were blessed with four sons.

Carl honorably served his country in the United States Army. Throughout his working years, he was employed by various trucking companies before pursuing his entrepreneurial spirit and establishing his own business, Carl Olson Trucking.

Carl enjoyed the simple pleasures in life, especially fishing, snowmobiling, and spending time with his family. Some of his fondest memories were made during fishing trips to Minnesota and Wisconsin with Dollie, their sons, and grandchildren. These family adventures brought him great joy.

An avid snowmobiling enthusiast in his younger years, Carl was involved in the North Iowa Snowmobile Club, where he served as president. Whether out on the snowmobile trails, enjoying a day of fishing, or simply surrounded by family, Carl treasured his time with family and friends. Carl was also known for his wonderful sense of humor.

Carl is survived by his sons, Randy (Jo) Olson, Ronald (Darla) Olson; daughter-in-law, Sandy Olson; grandchildren, Jason (Han), Laura, Tara, Carter (Sarah), Marcus (Erin), Mia, Abbie (Josh) and Jon; 9 great-grandchildren; and his brothers-in-law, Kenneth Christenson and Dale Haes.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents Abraham and Gertrude Olson; wife Dollis “Dollie” Olson; infant son, Ronald W. Olson, son, Rodney Olson, granddaughter, Myra; brother, Palmer Olson; sisters, Avis Alm and Arlene Haes; brothers-in-law, Dwayne Babcock, Jimmy Babcock and Luther Alm; sisters-in-law, Lorraine Olson, Mary Showalter, Carolee Goette and Mavis Christenson.