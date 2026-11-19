Buffalo Center Pool Cookie Walk Fundraiser Set for Dec. 5
BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa — Cookie lovers can stock up on homemade holiday treats while supporting the Buffalo Center Swimming Pool at a Holiday Cookie Walk fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 5 at the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center.
The event runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Cookies will be sold by the container. A small container costs $15, and a large container costs $25. Homemade caramels and homemade caramel corn will also be for sale.
Coffee, cider and cookies will be served that morning for a freewill donation.
Organizers also will hold a raffle for a “Pool Party Basket,” which the flyer describes as a great gift for under the tree. Raffle tickets cost $5 each or six for $20.
Anyone interested in donating cookies should contact Joyce Elman or Lorie Bierle, according to the flyer. Bierle can be reached at Buffalo Center City Hall at 641-562-2505.
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