MASON CITY, Iowa — A 17-year-old Forest City driver was charged after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of 300th Street and Killdeer Avenue, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded at 10:13 a.m. Nov. 17 to the report of a crash at the intersection.

The 17-year-old was traveling south on Lark Avenue approaching 300th Street, according to the release. Sophia Asimakopoulos, 19, of Phoenix, was traveling east on 300th Street approaching Killdeer Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said the teen stopped for the stop signs but failed to safely enter and cross 300th Street, and the teen’s vehicle struck Asimakopoulos’ vehicle in the intersection. Asimakopoulos had the right of way, and no traffic control devices applied to her direction of travel.

Mason City Fire Department medics checked both drivers at the scene and medically cleared them, the sheriff’s office said. Asimakopoulos complained of neck pain and was taken by private vehicle for a follow-up evaluation. The extent of any injury is unknown. The 17-year-old was also taken by private vehicle and had no injury.

The 17-year-old was charged with failure to obey a stop or yield sign and violation of instruction permit limitations. The sheriff’s office said both drivers used occupant protection and that airbags deployed in the crash.

Lake Towing removed both vehicles. The sheriff’s office said the crash remains under investigation. The Mason City Fire Department assisted at the scene.