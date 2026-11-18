MASON CITY, Iowa — Cerro Gordo County Sheriff David Hepperly says a single 911 dispatch center would save money and close gaps in emergency response, as the county’s 911 Board meets Wednesday evening in Mason City.

In a statement dated Nov. 18, Hepperly responded to social media posts about the meeting, saying “no one in law enforcement, EMS or fire service wants the level of service to its citizens to decline.”

The county has two Public Safety Answering Points, or PSAPs, the centers that receive 911 calls: the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and the Clear Lake Police Department, according to the statement. Hepperly said most Iowa counties have one, typically housed at the sheriff’s office. He said the two centers serve about 43,000 residents. By comparison, Black Hawk County has 130,000 residents and a single PSAP, he said.

The sheriff’s dispatch center averages three dispatchers, with a fourth on duty depending on the time of day, according to Hepperly. Clear Lake Police dispatch averages one dispatcher per shift. He said dispatchers in each center do essentially the same job, with some variation by location.

Hepperly said the current setup can delay medical responses. When a medical call comes in from rural Clear Lake, the county center calls Clear Lake Police dispatch, which then sends an ambulance.

“That is a time delay in the response,” Hepperly said in the statement. “When your family member is experiencing a medical emergency, you want the fastest response possible.”

Hepperly said the goal is one dispatch center serving all Cerro Gordo County residents, including Clear Lake and Ventura, that would take all 911 calls and page all responders.

The 911 Board could save money by funding one center, he said, and Mason City, Cerro Gordo County and Clear Lake could all save taxpayer money by sharing resources.

Hepperly said the proposal is not rushed. He said it has been discussed for many years and in greater depth this year, with a consolidation study finalized and presented to the public in September.

“Less money and similar service without the gaps. That is what we are trying to do for the residents of Cerro Gordo County,” Hepperly said. He added that if the board takes the step, it would mark “the beginning of many conversations about how to make it better.”