The Mason City Council will hold a work session and then convene a regular meeting on Tuesday. The regular meeting can be seen by clicking on the link below.

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The proposed agenda is as follows:

ROLL CALL –

ADOPT AGENDA –

SPECIAL ITEMS –

NOTICE TO PUBLIC: PUBLIC FORUM: The Mayor and City Council welcome

comments from the public only on agenda items during the public forum. You are

asked to give your name, address, and the agenda item number or topic you are referring to on the agenda. Please keep your comments concise and limited to three

minutes.

1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S MONTHLY REPORT

CONSENT AGENDA – All items listed under the Consent Agenda will be enacted

by one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless a request is made prior to the time Council votes on the motion.

2. MINUTES – Regular and Worksession Minutes of November 3, 2026

3. CLAIMS dated November 5 and 12, 2026

4. PERMITS

5. AUGUST FINANCIAL REPORT

6. Mayor recommending approval

Appointment of Gina Colombo to the Library Board

7. Administrator recommending approval

Appoint/hire Steve Kopp as Assistant Water Supply Superintendent at Grade

J, Step 7, with an annual salary of $76,814,

8. Administrator recommending approval

Appoint/hire hiring of Trinity Miller and Brooke Lechleitner as Police Officers

at starting wage of $34.35/hour

9. Administrator recommending approval

Submission of the Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Urban Renewal Report

10. Administrator recommending approval

Reso. obligating and appropriating Urban Renewal Tax Revenue Funds for

the repayment of eligible debts for fiscal year 2028

11. Administrator recommending approval

Reso. accepting work and ordering payment for construction of the “19th

Street SW HMA Resurfacing with Milling”

12. Administrator recommending approval

Reso. award of contract to Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc. (SEH) of Mason

City, IA for professional services related to the 2027 Street Improvements

coinciding with the 2027 Lead Service Line Replacement

13. Administrator recommending approval

Reso. approving Amendment No. 2 to the Professional Services Agreement

with WHKS & Co. for professional services related to the IA 122 West –

Corridor Improvement Project

14. Administrator recommending approval

Reso. accepting work and ordering payment for construction of the “2025-

2026 Sanitary Sewer Repairs”

PUBLIC HEARING

15. Administrator recommending approval

a. Reso. to Declare Necessity and Establish an Urban Renewal Area, Pursuant to Section 403.4 of the Code of Iowa and to Approve Urban Renewal

Plan and Projects for the 2026 Peninsula Urban Renewal Area

b. Ord Providing for the Division of Taxes Levied on Taxable Property in

the 2026 Peninsula Urban Renewal Area, Pursuant to Section 403.19 of the

Code of Iowa (1st, 2nd or FINAL)

ACTION ITEMS

16. Administrator recommending approval

Ord. amending the City Code Title 4: Health and Sanitation, Chapter 2:

Garbage, Refuse, Recyclables and Yard Waste, Article C: Solid Wastes Section 2: Collection by City to add a new Paragraph E entitled Administrative

Fees and Charges (2nd or FINAL)

17. Administrator recommending approval

Ord. Providing for the Division of Taxes Levied on Taxable Property in

the November, 2026 Addition to the Mason City Unified Urban Renewal

Area, Pursuant to Section 403.19 of the Code of Iowa (2nd or FINAL)

18. Administrator recommending approval

Ord. amending the City Code by repealing Title 9, Chapter 11: Through

Streets, Section 2: Streets Designated and adopting a new Section 2 in

lieu thereof (1st, 2nd or FINAL)

PREVIOUSLY TABLED ITEM

19. Administrator recommending approval

Ord. amending the City Code by repealing Title 12 “Zoning

Regulations” Chapter 4: Text Amendments and Rezoning in its entirety and

adopting a new Chapter 4 in lieu thereof (2nd or FINAL)

20. Reso. urging the Iowa General Assembly to revisit the repeal of Iowa Code

Section 414.5 and restore local authority and supermajority protections

for rezoning protest petitions

Adjournment