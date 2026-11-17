The Mason City Council Meeting for November 17, 2026
The Mason City Council will hold a work session and then convene a regular meeting on Tuesday. The regular meeting can be seen by clicking on the link below.
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The proposed agenda is as follows:
ROLL CALL –
ADOPT AGENDA –
SPECIAL ITEMS –
NOTICE TO PUBLIC: PUBLIC FORUM: The Mayor and City Council welcome
comments from the public only on agenda items during the public forum. You are
asked to give your name, address, and the agenda item number or topic you are referring to on the agenda. Please keep your comments concise and limited to three
minutes.
1. CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S MONTHLY REPORT
CONSENT AGENDA – All items listed under the Consent Agenda will be enacted
by one motion. There will be no separate discussion of these items unless a request is made prior to the time Council votes on the motion.
2. MINUTES – Regular and Worksession Minutes of November 3, 2026
3. CLAIMS dated November 5 and 12, 2026
4. PERMITS
5. AUGUST FINANCIAL REPORT
6. Mayor recommending approval
Appointment of Gina Colombo to the Library Board
7. Administrator recommending approval
Appoint/hire Steve Kopp as Assistant Water Supply Superintendent at Grade
J, Step 7, with an annual salary of $76,814,
8. Administrator recommending approval
Appoint/hire hiring of Trinity Miller and Brooke Lechleitner as Police Officers
at starting wage of $34.35/hour
9. Administrator recommending approval
Submission of the Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Urban Renewal Report
10. Administrator recommending approval
Reso. obligating and appropriating Urban Renewal Tax Revenue Funds for
the repayment of eligible debts for fiscal year 2028
11. Administrator recommending approval
Reso. accepting work and ordering payment for construction of the “19th
Street SW HMA Resurfacing with Milling”
12. Administrator recommending approval
Reso. award of contract to Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc. (SEH) of Mason
City, IA for professional services related to the 2027 Street Improvements
coinciding with the 2027 Lead Service Line Replacement
13. Administrator recommending approval
Reso. approving Amendment No. 2 to the Professional Services Agreement
with WHKS & Co. for professional services related to the IA 122 West –
Corridor Improvement Project
14. Administrator recommending approval
Reso. accepting work and ordering payment for construction of the “2025-
2026 Sanitary Sewer Repairs”
PUBLIC HEARING
15. Administrator recommending approval
a. Reso. to Declare Necessity and Establish an Urban Renewal Area, Pursuant to Section 403.4 of the Code of Iowa and to Approve Urban Renewal
Plan and Projects for the 2026 Peninsula Urban Renewal Area
b. Ord Providing for the Division of Taxes Levied on Taxable Property in
the 2026 Peninsula Urban Renewal Area, Pursuant to Section 403.19 of the
Code of Iowa (1st, 2nd or FINAL)
ACTION ITEMS
16. Administrator recommending approval
Ord. amending the City Code Title 4: Health and Sanitation, Chapter 2:
Garbage, Refuse, Recyclables and Yard Waste, Article C: Solid Wastes Section 2: Collection by City to add a new Paragraph E entitled Administrative
Fees and Charges (2nd or FINAL)
17. Administrator recommending approval
Ord. Providing for the Division of Taxes Levied on Taxable Property in
the November, 2026 Addition to the Mason City Unified Urban Renewal
Area, Pursuant to Section 403.19 of the Code of Iowa (2nd or FINAL)
18. Administrator recommending approval
Ord. amending the City Code by repealing Title 9, Chapter 11: Through
Streets, Section 2: Streets Designated and adopting a new Section 2 in
lieu thereof (1st, 2nd or FINAL)
PREVIOUSLY TABLED ITEM
19. Administrator recommending approval
Ord. amending the City Code by repealing Title 12 “Zoning
Regulations” Chapter 4: Text Amendments and Rezoning in its entirety and
adopting a new Chapter 4 in lieu thereof (2nd or FINAL)
20. Reso. urging the Iowa General Assembly to revisit the repeal of Iowa Code
Section 414.5 and restore local authority and supermajority protections
for rezoning protest petitions
Adjournment
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