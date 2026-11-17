Lance Meyer passed away on October 20th, 2026 at the age of 74 at Iowa Specialty Hospital in Clarion.

A Celebration of Remembrance will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the service begins at the funeral home. A lunch will follow at St. John’s Catholic Church.

Lance Edward Meyer was born on October 23, 1951, in Webster City, Iowa to Virgil and Shirley (Cormaney) Meyer. He grew up in rural Wright County, attended Wall Lake #8 Country School through fifth grade, graduated from Clarion High School in 1969, then spent a year at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge studying automotive mechanics. He farmed for his grandfather from 1969-1976 near Blairsburg, went on to work at the Seneca Foundry in Webster City and then to the State of Iowa DOT from 1977-2008, excelling as a heavy equipment operator, especially running “his” excavator working throughout the district.

On June 3, 1972, Lance married his forever love Carol Pevestorf at Annunciation Catholic Church in Coon Rapids, Iowa. They were blessed with three girls, Jessica, Abigail and Natalie. Lance loved his family, caring for his garden and managing his 50 acres of prairie. Hunting for him was not about the trophy, but the pride in providing for his family and friends and spending time in the sanctuary of nature, always noting the birds and wildlife, watching them in the quiet and sharing the stories of his observations afterwards with all. Those who knew Lance will remember his subtle wit, his love of his family, and appreciation of the outdoors. Lance had a strong work ethic, sense of justice, and could not abide the mistreatment of any person, animal or even tools, vehicles or equipment. He built and restored intricate wooden clocks and furniture with meticulous attention to detail; he could build, fix or restore anything (including the grandkiddos’ broken toys), sometimes to the chagrin of his daughters who are still waiting for him to finish painting the Mustang. He loved spending time with his family, stopping at craft breweries en route to visit each of the girls. One of his favorite treats was Carol’s pies, which he was not good at sharing. Lance enjoyed his morning coffee and a good bourbon in the evening, while listening to Eric Church, Dire Straits, Pink Floyd, Traveling Wilburys, and The Highwaymen, and especially listening to his daughters and wife playing the piano.

Lance is survived by his wife Carol L. (Pevestorf) Meyer, daughters Jessica (Rob) Moore of Troy, Illinois, Abbie Meyer Church (Adam Huntington) of Viroqua, Wisconsin and Natalie (James) Zinnel of Whittemore, Iowa and grandchildren Emily, Ambrose, Zach and AJ Moore; Easton, Emerson, Elliott and Eyan Zinnel; sisters Linda Haskin of Des Moines, Iowa and Joan Anderson of Clarion, Iowa; sister-in-law Nancy Brutsche and brother-in-law Doug (Donna) Pevestorf of Coon Rapids, Iowa; Aunt Julie Meyer of Clear Lake, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, favorite uncles Junior Cormaney and Carl Cormaney, parents-in-law, brothers-in-law, and a niece.