MASON CITY, Iowa — Work on Iowa Highway 122 in Mason City is entering its final stages, with another traffic shift expected next week.

Traffic moved to the outside lanes Monday, allowing crews to work on the median and pave the inside lanes, said Pete Hjelmstad, a field services coordinator with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

“They are working on the medians on the inside lanes doing the paving, so that’s why we got to have those lanes closed to give the contractor a safe place to work,” Hjelmstad said.

Traffic will likely move to the inside lanes next Tuesday so crews can work outside the curbs, he said. The DOT hopes to have all lanes open by Friday, Dec. 4.

Meanwhile, guardrail work on Interstate 35 near the casino exit is scheduled to begin today and could be finished Thursday, according to Hjelmstad. Crews also need to complete shoulder work on the interchange ramps.

“That will hopefully take place late this week or early next week and it should only take a day, so by the time we talk next week, hopefully that project will be wrapped up,” Hjelmstad said.

Two other North Iowa road projects are finished, he said. Shoulder work along the Avenue of the Saints from Eisenhower Avenue eastward is complete, along with shoulder improvements between Floyd and Rudd.