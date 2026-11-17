The Hancock County Board of Supervisors were tasked with the decision of filling two seats on the Hancock County Zoning Commission. The board received the news of the resignations after a controversial issue arose from a vote taken by the commission on a proposed data center site. It had been determined that the two members were not rural residents as is required for eligibility to hold the posts.

Supervisor Sis Greiman nominated two individuals and Supervisor Gary Rayhons brought up Jordan Branstad. Supervisor Bud Jermeland forwarded two names as well which sparked a discussion on each candidate.

Jermeland agreed that Branstad would be a good choice for the commission. https://kiow.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2026/11/HCJB-1.wav

Rayhons felt that he would be an excellent candidate based on experience.

Greiman felt that the board should be gender balanced and that the last seat on the commission should go to a qualified female.

Rayhons felt that the positions should go to qualified individuals who would see both sides of an issue and make the correct choice for the county and its agricultural sector.

In the end, the board approved the nomination of Brenda Anderson to complete the Zoning Commission.